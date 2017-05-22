Specialty Chemicals Markets Continue Rise
"Simplify, simplify, simplify!" Henry David Thoreau wrote those words in his 1854 memoir "Walden" - although he was talking about simple living in natural surroundings, you can apply the mantra to many things in life. Granted, his head would probably spin at the thought of virtualization, but simplification is the wave of the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chemical Processing.
Add your comments below
Salina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salina Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Park in the road
|Nov '16
|Just me
|1
|Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jks2016
|1
|Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|weporkhics
|43
|This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|USA
|7
|jacob d. cote (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|Riley
|4
|Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|howdydoyou
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC