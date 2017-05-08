Kansas second-grader gives cemetery n...

Kansas second-grader gives cemetery new crosses

Monday May 8 Read more: The Capital-Journal

The Salina Journal reports that Jet Plumer, a Salina second-grader at Heusner Elementary School, and his family started replacing the wooden-cross markers at the county-owned "Poor Farm" Cemetery on Saturday. Jet and his grandfather, Jim Norton, gained Saline County Commission approval in November to replace the crosses and have been working ever since.

