Kansas man teaches Japanese swordsmanship
As a child growing up in Sublette, Abel Erives was captivated by the legendary tales of King Arthur and his powerful sword Excalibur. Later, he reveled in the adventures of Beowulf and his venomous sword Hrunting, as well as the magical sword of the Spanish hero El Cid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salina Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Park in the road
|Nov '16
|Just me
|1
|Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS
|Nov '16
|Jks2016
|1
|Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|weporkhics
|43
|This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|USA
|7
|jacob d. cote (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|Riley
|4
|Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|howdydoyou
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC