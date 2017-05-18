High speed chase ends in wreck, appre...

High speed chase ends in wreck, apprehension

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

A vehicle reported stolen from Salina led the Dickinson County Sheriff's Department on a high speed chase on Interstate 70 before the driver exited into Abilene and then lost control and crashed the vehicle at the intersection of 14th Street and Buckeye Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Assistant Abilene Chief of Police Jason Wilkins said the incident started shortly after noon Tuesday when the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle on the interstate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Salina Music Selection (Sep '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 14
Park in the road Nov '16 Just me 1
Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS Nov '16 Jks2016 1
News Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12) Nov '16 weporkhics 43
News This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08) Sep '16 USA 7
jacob d. cote (Jul '14) Jul '16 Riley 4
Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16) Jun '16 howdydoyou 9
See all Salina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salina Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Saline County was issued at May 18 at 9:40AM CDT

Salina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Salina, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,045 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC