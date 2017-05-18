High speed chase ends in wreck, apprehension

A vehicle reported stolen from Salina led the Dickinson County Sheriff's Department on a high speed chase on Interstate 70 before the driver exited into Abilene and then lost control and crashed the vehicle at the intersection of 14th Street and Buckeye Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Assistant Abilene Chief of Police Jason Wilkins said the incident started shortly after noon Tuesday when the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle on the interstate.

