Good News: Granato recognized with KWU's Class of 2017

1 hr ago

Sarah Granato, Benicia, was among the graduates celebrated at Kansas Wesleyan University's Commencement Ceremony on May 6, in Mabee Arena, Salina, Kansas. The day started with a Baccalaureate Service at University United Methodist Church.

