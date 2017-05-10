Good News: Granato recognized with KWU's Class of 2017
Sarah Granato, Benicia, was among the graduates celebrated at Kansas Wesleyan University's Commencement Ceremony on May 6, in Mabee Arena, Salina, Kansas. The day started with a Baccalaureate Service at University United Methodist Church.
