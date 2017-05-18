Charges dropped against 2 Salina men ...

Charges dropped against 2 Salina men in conspiracy plot

Thursday May 18

Assistant Saline County Prosecutor Amy Norton dropped the charges Wednesday against 25-year-old Xavier Lewis and 22-year-old Xavier McCray, both of Salina. The Salina Journal reports the charges could be refiled.

