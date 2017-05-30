Bergkamp Inc. Announces 40 Years of I...

Bergkamp Inc. Announces 40 Years of Innovation and Global Growth

Thursday May 25 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Bergkamp Inc. is proud to announce its 40-year anniversary as a leading global manufacturer of pavement preservation equipment. The Salina, Kansas-based company will commemorate the occasion with a number of educational and promotional events throughout the rest of the year.

