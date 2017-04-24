Teen testifies about running away to ...

Teen testifies about running away to drugs, sex

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Hays Daily News

A 15-year-old girl testified Wednesday that after running away during a trip to the Salina library, she stayed awake on methamphetamine for three nights and had sex with multiple men in exchange for drugs before she was found by police.

Salina, KS

