Teen testifies about running away to drugs, sex

A 15-year-old girl testified Wednesday that after running away during a trip to the Salina library, she stayed awake on methamphetamine for three nights and had sex with multiple men in exchange for drugs before she was found by police. A 15-year-old girl testified Wednesday that after running away during a trip to the Salina library, she stayed awake on methamphetamine for three nights and had sex with multiple men in exchange for drugs before she was found by police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.