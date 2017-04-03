Schilling AFB's 1965 closing gave Sal...

Schilling AFB's 1965 closing gave Salina opportunities

By that time, it had been almost two years since the thousands of airmen who had been stationed at the Salina base and their families left and the Salina Airport Authority was created to implement the community's plan to create jobs and replace the lost government payroll. The Schilling Institute, which ultimately became Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus, and a vocational-technical school, now known as Salina Area Technical College, had also already been launched, and the first flights had taken off from the airport now known as Salina Regional Airport after it was relocated from what is now Markley Road.

