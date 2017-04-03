Mad over card game, employee threatens to shoot up Wal-Mart, police say
A Kansas man was arrested Saturday after allegedly threatening to shoot up a Wal-Mart in Salina because of a dispute with some of his store co-workers. Kevin J. Struble of Abilene was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail on Saturday following two separate threats he made to shoot people in the store in less than a week, according to a Salina Police Department report.
