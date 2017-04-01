Kansas agriculture group: Perennial g...

Kansas agriculture group: Perennial grain will gain momentum

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: The Capital-Journal

In a Thursday, March 23, 2017 photo, Lee DeHaan, lead scientist for wheatgrass at the Land Institute, looks at the heads of Kernza, a grass species related to wheat, in the green house at the Land Institute southeast of Salina, Kan. A cousin to wheat, Kernza is a perennial grain developed by The Land Institute to help address problems with soil erosion, greenhouse gas pollution, groundwater depletion, fertilizer runoff and other negative effects of industrialized annual crops.

