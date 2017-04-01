Kansas agriculture group: Perennial grain will gain momentum

In a Thursday, March 23, 2017 photo, Lee DeHaan, lead scientist for wheatgrass at the Land Institute, looks at the heads of Kernza, a grass species related to wheat, in the green house at the Land Institute southeast of Salina, Kan. A cousin to wheat, Kernza is a perennial grain developed by The Land Institute to help address problems with soil erosion, greenhouse gas pollution, groundwater depletion, fertilizer runoff and other negative effects of industrialized annual crops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.