Bergkamp Announces Jimmy Kendrick as ...

Bergkamp Announces Jimmy Kendrick as Director of Contractor Sales

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Jimmy Kendrick, Bergkamp's newly promoted Director of Contractor Sales, also serves as the Board Secretary of the Western Regional Association of Pavement Preservation. Bergkamp Inc., based in Salina, Kansas, USA, announces the promotion of Jimmy Kendrick to Director of Contractor Sales.

