Bergkamp Announces Jimmy Kendrick as Director of Contractor Sales
Jimmy Kendrick, Bergkamp's newly promoted Director of Contractor Sales, also serves as the Board Secretary of the Western Regional Association of Pavement Preservation. Bergkamp Inc., based in Salina, Kansas, USA, announces the promotion of Jimmy Kendrick to Director of Contractor Sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Salina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salina Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Park in the road
|Nov '16
|Just me
|1
|Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS
|Nov '16
|Jks2016
|1
|Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|weporkhics
|43
|This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|USA
|7
|jacob d. cote (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|Riley
|4
|Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|howdydoyou
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC