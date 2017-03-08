Two women, ages 96 and 63, die in Salina crash

Two people are dead after a crash involving a semi truck, a Kia and a Department of Transportation vehicle in Salina on Wednesday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Marilyn Mayo, 63, of Salina and Emma Thomas, 96, of Marquette were pronounced dead after the 2013 Kia Soul they were in was struck by a semi truck that had left the road while traveling north on I-135, according to a highway patrol crash report.

