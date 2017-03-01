Sanders named Lee elementary principal

Sanders named Lee elementary principal

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

Mindy Sanders has been named the principal of Lee Elementary School. Sanders currently serves as the Assistant Principal at Frank V. Bergman Elementary School in Manhattan, KS and as a Clinical Instructor for USD 383 in conjunction with Kansas State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Salina Music Selection (Sep '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 14
Park in the road Nov '16 Just me 1
Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS Nov '16 Jks2016 1
News Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12) Nov '16 weporkhics 43
News This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08) Sep '16 USA 7
jacob d. cote (Jul '14) Jul '16 Riley 4
Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16) Jun '16 howdydoyou 9
See all Salina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salina Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Saline County was issued at March 04 at 3:01AM CST

Salina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Salina, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,475 • Total comments across all topics: 279,302,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC