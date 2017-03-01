Sanders named Lee elementary principal
Mindy Sanders has been named the principal of Lee Elementary School. Sanders currently serves as the Assistant Principal at Frank V. Bergman Elementary School in Manhattan, KS and as a Clinical Instructor for USD 383 in conjunction with Kansas State University.
