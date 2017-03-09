Out & About hot tickets, March 10-16

For "Stand With Muslim Neighbors" week, CAIR Kansas is partnering with Kansas Interfaith Action to host an event where participants will visit the State Capitol , 300 S.W. 10th, to hold a rally/media event and to meet with legislators, let them know that their Muslim neighbors are important to the well-being of the community and how its participants no longer want to see them victimized or singled out, legally or politically. The event is free to attend, and sponsors hope guests will RSVP at kansasinterfaithaction.org/swmn_lobby_day .

