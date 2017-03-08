Meyer Distributing Adding Kansas Cros...

Meyer Distributing Adding Kansas Cross-Dock

1 hr ago

Meyer Distributing Inc. announced the addition of its Salina, Kan., location. According to a press release, the cross-dock will have a direct feed from Meyer's Jasper, Ind., distribution hub which houses a vast inventory of automotive accessories and RV parts.

Salina, KS

