Kansas Expands 'Leftoverture' Anniversary Tour: Exclusive

The wayward sons of Kansas plan to carry on with their Leftoverture 40th Anniversary Tour deeper into the breakthrough album's 41st year. With the second leg of the tour, which began last fall, kicking off March 24 in Salina, Kan., the group has announced 32 dates for late summer through late fall, beginning Aug. 25 in Shreveport, La., and playing mostly secondary markets in the U.S. -- including an Oct. 6 stop in Kansas' birthplace of Topeka -- before coming to an end Dec. 9 in The Villages.

