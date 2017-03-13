Donors turn out to support charities for Match Madness
St. John's Military School battalion Commander Justin Gilbert, cadet Hilario Suarez and domestic admissions counselor Ryan Storck stopped by the Greater Salina Community Foundation's Match Madness on Tuesday morning with checks in hand to make contributions to the St. John's Military School Foundation.
