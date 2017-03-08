Claeys criticizes county commission o...

Claeys criticizes county commission over exemption

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Hays Daily News

Calling the Saline County commissioners "powerless ceremonial placeholders," state Rep. J.R. Claeys, R-Salina, in an email letter, blasted the commission for a lack of action involving a tax exemption for the Bulk Solids Innovation Center in Salina. Calling the Saline County commissioners "powerless ceremonial placeholders," state Rep. J.R. Claeys, R-Salina, in an email letter, blasted the commission for a lack of action involving a tax exemption for the Bulk Solids Innovation Center in Salina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Salina Music Selection (Sep '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 14
Park in the road Nov '16 Just me 1
Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS Nov '16 Jks2016 1
News Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12) Nov '16 weporkhics 43
News This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08) Sep '16 USA 7
jacob d. cote (Jul '14) Jul '16 Riley 4
Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16) Jun '16 howdydoyou 9
See all Salina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salina Forum Now

Salina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Salina, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC