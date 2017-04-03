Bergkamp Congratulates Downer EDI Works for ISSA President's Award

The Award was presented to Downer at the Annual Meeting of the Asphalt Emulsion Manufacturers Association, the Asphalt Recycling & Reclaiming Association and the International Slurry Surfacing Association in Tucson, Arizona, USA. Bergkamp Inc., based in Salina, Kansas, USA, congratulates Downer EDI Works of Somerton, Victoria, Australia, for its recent distinction of winning the 2017 ISSA President's Award for Excellence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.