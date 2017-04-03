Bergkamp Congratulates Downer EDI Works for ISSA President's Award
The Award was presented to Downer at the Annual Meeting of the Asphalt Emulsion Manufacturers Association, the Asphalt Recycling & Reclaiming Association and the International Slurry Surfacing Association in Tucson, Arizona, USA. Bergkamp Inc., based in Salina, Kansas, USA, congratulates Downer EDI Works of Somerton, Victoria, Australia, for its recent distinction of winning the 2017 ISSA President's Award for Excellence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Salina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salina Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Park in the road
|Nov '16
|Just me
|1
|Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS
|Nov '16
|Jks2016
|1
|Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|weporkhics
|43
|This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|USA
|7
|jacob d. cote (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|Riley
|4
|Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|howdydoyou
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC