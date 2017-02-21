Vortex founder Loren Peterson dies
SALINA, KANSAS, U.S. Loren Neil Peterson, 87, founder of Vortex and an innovator in dry bulk solids handling, died Jan. 29. Peterson's career in dry bulk solids began in the 1950s with Salina Manufacturing . As a mechanical engineer he developed formulas for conveying material other than flour, which was unproven at that time.
