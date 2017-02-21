The Searing Saga of Ron Bowring's Bad...

The Searing Saga of Ron Bowring's Badass Blown 1951 Mercury

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Hot Rod Magazine

A place in time, it was the summer of 1958 and the place was crossing the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, when a young Ron Bowring decided he was crazy about a 1951 Mercury convertible. It all sounds reasonable enough, but the funny part is Ron was driving a 1950 Mercury convertible when the topless 1951 Mercury approaching from the oncoming lane cast Ron's future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Salina Music Selection (Sep '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 14
Park in the road Nov '16 Just me 1
Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS Nov '16 Jks2016 1
News Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12) Nov '16 weporkhics 43
News This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08) Sep '16 USA 7
jacob d. cote (Jul '14) Jul '16 Riley 4
Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16) Jun '16 howdydoyou 9
See all Salina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salina Forum Now

Salina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Salina, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,404 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC