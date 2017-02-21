The Searing Saga of Ron Bowring's Badass Blown 1951 Mercury

A place in time, it was the summer of 1958 and the place was crossing the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, when a young Ron Bowring decided he was crazy about a 1951 Mercury convertible. It all sounds reasonable enough, but the funny part is Ron was driving a 1950 Mercury convertible when the topless 1951 Mercury approaching from the oncoming lane cast Ron's future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.