Man shot near Veterans Affairs office...

Man shot near Veterans Affairs office; police search for shooter

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Hays Daily News

A 22-year-old man was reportedly shot in the abdomen and lower leg at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Iron Avenue, according to emergency radio traffic. A 22-year-old man was reportedly shot in the abdomen and lower leg at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Iron Avenue, according to emergency radio traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Salina Music Selection (Sep '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 14
Park in the road Nov '16 Just me 1
Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS Nov '16 Jks2016 1
News Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12) Nov '16 weporkhics 43
News This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08) Sep '16 USA 7
jacob d. cote (Jul '14) Jul '16 Riley 4
Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16) Jun '16 howdydoyou 9
See all Salina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salina Forum Now

Salina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Death Penalty
 

Salina, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,646 • Total comments across all topics: 279,219,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC