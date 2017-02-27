Man shot near Veterans Affairs office; police search for shooter

A 22-year-old man was reportedly shot in the abdomen and lower leg at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Iron Avenue, according to emergency radio traffic. A 22-year-old man was reportedly shot in the abdomen and lower leg at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Iron Avenue, according to emergency radio traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.