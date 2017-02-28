KCC ends Howison Heights certificate ...

KCC ends Howison Heights certificate to provide water services near Salina

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: The Capital-Journal

An end is in sight for the residents of 70 homes in Howison Heights, a private water district near Salina, who have battled for years against poor water quality and inconsistent service. On Tuesday, the Kansas Corporation Commission revoked the right of Howison Heights Inc. to provide water services after learning that purchase agreement terms have been met between Howison and Ottawa County Rural Water District No.

