Jaded Thunder' exercise returns to Salina
More than 800 military personnel are set to converge on Salina and the surrounding area for the next couple of weeks to participate in the joint-service exercise, Jaded Thunder. The exercise will include joint forces integration by members of U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and Army units, as well as representatives of the U.S. Special Operations Command.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Salina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salina Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Park in the road
|Nov '16
|Just me
|1
|Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS
|Nov '16
|Jks2016
|1
|Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|weporkhics
|43
|This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|USA
|7
|jacob d. cote (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|Riley
|4
|Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|howdydoyou
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC