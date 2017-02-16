Jaded Thunder' exercise returns to Sa...

Jaded Thunder' exercise returns to Salina

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

More than 800 military personnel are set to converge on Salina and the surrounding area for the next couple of weeks to participate in the joint-service exercise, Jaded Thunder. The exercise will include joint forces integration by members of U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and Army units, as well as representatives of the U.S. Special Operations Command.

