Fuel Stolen from Rural KS Fire Station

Fuel Stolen from Rural KS Fire Station

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: FireHouse.com

Feb. 03--The Saline County Sheriff's Department is investigating the theft of 250 gallons of unleaded fuel from Saline County Rural Fire District 5, in the 1800 block of North Simpson, between 10:20 p.m. Wednesday and 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Capt. Jim Hughes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Salina Music Selection (Sep '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 14
Park in the road Nov '16 Just me 1
Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS Nov '16 Jks2016 1
News Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12) Nov '16 weporkhics 43
News This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08) Sep '16 USA 7
jacob d. cote (Jul '14) Jul '16 Riley 4
Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16) Jun '16 howdydoyou 9
See all Salina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salina Forum Now

Salina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Salina, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC