Fuel Stolen from Rural KS Fire Station
Feb. 03--The Saline County Sheriff's Department is investigating the theft of 250 gallons of unleaded fuel from Saline County Rural Fire District 5, in the 1800 block of North Simpson, between 10:20 p.m. Wednesday and 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Capt. Jim Hughes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salina Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Park in the road
|Nov '16
|Just me
|1
|Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS
|Nov '16
|Jks2016
|1
|Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|weporkhics
|43
|This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|USA
|7
|jacob d. cote (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|Riley
|4
|Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|howdydoyou
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC