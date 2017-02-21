Colleges cooperate in providing trans...

Colleges cooperate in providing transfer agreements

As higher education expenses have exploded, however, more students are electing to begin their college education at a less-expensive two-year college before transferring to a four-year institution. Through transfer or articulation agreements, Salina-area colleges are working to make it easier for students to transfer credits from one institution to another and, in the process, cut down on the cost of higher education.

