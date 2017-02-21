Colleges cooperate in providing transfer agreements
As higher education expenses have exploded, however, more students are electing to begin their college education at a less-expensive two-year college before transferring to a four-year institution. Through transfer or articulation agreements, Salina-area colleges are working to make it easier for students to transfer credits from one institution to another and, in the process, cut down on the cost of higher education.
Salina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salina Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Park in the road
|Nov '16
|Just me
|1
|Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS
|Nov '16
|Jks2016
|1
|Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|weporkhics
|43
|This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|USA
|7
|jacob d. cote (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|Riley
|4
|Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|howdydoyou
|9
