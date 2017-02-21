Andrew 'Andy' Milbourn

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Richmond Daily News

Andrew Milbourn was born in Salina, Kan., Feb 22, 1924, and died peacefully Dec. 22, 2016, in Shawnee Kan. at age 92. Andy was preceded in death by his grandparents, David & Sarah Milbourn; his parents, Andrew and Nola Milbourn; six brothers, David, Henry , Kenny, Vernie, Lloyd and Floyd Milbourn; two sisters, Fern C. Akes and Velma Chivington; two sons, Dan Hoffman, of Appleton, Wis., and Michael Andrew Milbourn, of Richmond; one grandson, Andy Milbourn, of Kansas City; and spouses, Delores Milbourn, Peggy Milbourn and Barbara Milbourn.

