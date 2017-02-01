Solomon ed. board meets
The Unified School District #393 Board of Education met in regular session Jan. 23 in the Solomon High School library. Board member Justin Zerbe moved to accept the resignation of Olga Silverman, the high school language arts instructor at the end of the current contract and to thank her for her dedication to the students of USD #393.
