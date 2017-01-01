Salina woman leaves bequest to Smoky ...

Salina woman leaves bequest to Smoky Hill River Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: The Capital-Journal

A Salina woman has left more than $300,000 to support a festival that runs in the central Kansas town where she's lived for about three decades. Jeri Sparks, who died in March, left a $321,975 bequest from her trust fund to the Smoky Hill River Festival, The Salina Journal reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Salina Music Selection (Sep '12) Jan 3 Musikologist 14
Park in the road Nov '16 Just me 1
Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS Nov '16 Jks2016 1
News Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12) Nov '16 weporkhics 43
News This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08) Sep '16 USA 7
jacob d. cote (Jul '14) Jul '16 Riley 4
Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16) Jun '16 howdydoyou 9
See all Salina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salina Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Saline County was issued at January 15 at 5:53PM CST

Salina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Super Bowl
 

Salina, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,478 • Total comments across all topics: 277,946,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC