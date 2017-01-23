Look back
Here are two of Salina's lesser known mysteries: Why did the elephant trainer, known only as Henry, leave the circus that fateful day in Manhattan? And where are the rest of the remains of Snyder the Elephant, the only pachyderm ever to be felled by hunters within the city? The Sells-Foto Circus came to Salina for two performances on Monday, Sept.
