Great Plains Opens New Ukrainian Facility

On January 18, 2017, Great Plains Manufacturing celebrated the grand opening of a new Ukrainian facility, located in Roslavychi village near Kiev. The facility is positioned on five acres of land, with a total floor space of 14,000 square feet.

