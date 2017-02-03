Bergkamp's New M310CS Paver Meets Str...

Bergkamp's New M310CS Paver Meets Stringent Emissions Regulations

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Bergkamp Inc., based in Salina, Kansas, offers the new M310CS truck-mounted slurry seal and micro surfacing paver, which receives power from the Tier 4 truck engine that fulfills stringent emissions regulations. With PTO-driven hydraulic pumps, the M310CS has eliminated the need for a side engine - along with its associated emissions, noise and vibration - while delivering power and performance equal to the side engine package that is standard on the M310 Paver.

