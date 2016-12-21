Sioux Falls' efforts to host F-35 fighter jets deflated

Sioux Falls won't host F-35 fighter jets, despite time, money and effort invested by city officials, who spent this year trying to catch the military's eye. The U.S. Air Force has chosen five of 18 sites under consideration for a follow-up survey, scratching the South Dakota Air National Guard's 114th Fighter Wing at Joe Foss Field off its list, the Argus Leader reported.

