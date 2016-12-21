Schmidt tells graduating troopers they'll find support in Kansas
While a debate may continue in other parts of the nation, Kansas law enforcement officers who provide professional service have a community of support, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt told the Kansas Highway Patrol's 34 newest troopers at their graduation Thursday.
