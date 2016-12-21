Salina man dies in wreck

One person died and two others were injured in a two-car accident Saturday in a two-car crash at mile marker 264 on Interstate 70 about three miles west of Solomon. Kelly J. Turner, 61, of Salina was outside his disabled 1993 Jeep SUV about 7:49 p.m. when the vehicle was struck by a 2012 Volvo driven by Jose A. Torres-Rodriguez, 61, of Junction City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.