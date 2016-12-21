Residents open heritage homes to visitors

Volunteer Joanie Danner tells sisters Angie Ashford of Salina and Sandy Brown of Lindsborg about the decoration hanging on one of several Christmas trees in the home of Shirley Meysenberg, 1003 N. Buckeye Ave., Saturday during the Abilene Historic Homes Association's 40th annual holiday homes tour. All of the ornaments had been purchased from the Bradford Exchange over many years, Danner said.

