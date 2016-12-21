Report: No citywide lead threat in Salina
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment found no citywide threat of lead poisoning during an investigation of high lead levels in the blood of some Salina children, according to Jason Tiller, Saline County Health Department director. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment found no citywide threat of lead poisoning during an investigation of high lead levels in the blood of some Salina children, according to Jason Tiller, Saline County Health Department director.
