Pomp's Tire buys Cross-Midwest
Pomp's Tire Service Inc. has acquired Cross-Midwest Tire Co., a Kansas City, Kan.-based dealership with a dozen commercial locations throughout Illinois, Kansas and Missouri. Cross-Midwest, founded in Kansas City in 1980, will be a division of Pomp's Tire but will continue to operate under the Cross-Midwest name, according to Pomp's Tire President Jim Wochinske.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tire Business.
Add your comments below
Salina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Park in the road
|Nov 27
|Just me
|1
|Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS
|Nov 22
|Jks2016
|1
|Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|weporkhics
|43
|This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|USA
|7
|jacob d. cote (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|Riley
|4
|Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|howdydoyou
|9
|fancy chinese food and the best (Mar '09)
|Jun '16
|Wowwie
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC