Pomp's Tire buys Cross-Midwest

Pomp's Tire Service Inc. has acquired Cross-Midwest Tire Co., a Kansas City, Kan.-based dealership with a dozen commercial locations throughout Illinois, Kansas and Missouri. Cross-Midwest, founded in Kansas City in 1980, will be a division of Pomp's Tire but will continue to operate under the Cross-Midwest name, according to Pomp's Tire President Jim Wochinske.

