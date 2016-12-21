Planning for dry times, city purchase...

Planning for dry times, city purchases storage in Kanopolis Reservoir

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

July 31, 2006: In spite of increased flow on the Smoky Hill River, the level is still not high enough to overtop the low retention wall near Indian Rock Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Park in the road Nov 27 Just me 1
Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS Nov 22 Jks2016 1
News Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12) Nov '16 weporkhics 43
News This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08) Sep '16 USA 7
jacob d. cote (Jul '14) Jul '16 Riley 4
Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16) Jun '16 howdydoyou 9
fancy chinese food and the best (Mar '09) Jun '16 Wowwie 9
See all Salina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salina Forum Now

Salina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Salina, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,716 • Total comments across all topics: 277,252,394

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC