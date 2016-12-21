Piano rocker Ben Folds bringing solo show to Salina

Ben Folds, the popular piano rocker, is bringing a solo piano show to Salina's Stiefel Theatre in February, as part of his "Ben Folds & A Piano Tour." Folds, known for "Brick," "Army," and other songs recorded in the '90s when he led the Ben Folds Five, will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 23. In other cities, including Omaha and Kansas City , Folds performs with symphony orchestras, a hallmark of his live shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.