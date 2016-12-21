Legendary soul singer Gladys Knight to perform in Salina
Knight, a seven-time Grammy winner, is known as one of the greats of gospel, soul and R&B - who came to prominence while performing in the 1960s and '70s with her group, Gladys Knight and the Pips. Tickets range from $69 to $99, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.stiefeltheatre.org or by phone at 785-827-1998 .
