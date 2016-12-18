Kansas officers work to improve interactions with disabled
Four training sessions on disability response were held this month for Salina and Saline County law enforcement officers, the Salina Journal reported . Sheila Mortimer, special education coordinator for Central Kansas Cooperative in Education, said the training was prompted by tragic encounters between law enforcement and people with mental and physical disabilities in Kansas and across the nation.
