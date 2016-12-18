Kansas officers work to improve inter...

Kansas officers work to improve interactions with disabled

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Four training sessions on disability response were held this month for Salina and Saline County law enforcement officers, the Salina Journal reported . Sheila Mortimer, special education coordinator for Central Kansas Cooperative in Education, said the training was prompted by tragic encounters between law enforcement and people with mental and physical disabilities in Kansas and across the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Park in the road Nov '16 Just me 1
Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS Nov '16 Jks2016 1
News Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12) Nov '16 weporkhics 43
News This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08) Sep '16 USA 7
jacob d. cote (Jul '14) Jul '16 Riley 4
Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16) Jun '16 howdydoyou 9
fancy chinese food and the best (Mar '09) Jun '16 Wowwie 9
See all Salina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salina Forum Now

Salina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Salina, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,165 • Total comments across all topics: 277,444,427

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC