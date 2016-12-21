Kansas officers work to improve interactions with disabled people
Four training sessions on disability response were held this month for Salina and Saline County law enforcement officers, the Salina Journal reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ParsonsSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Park in the road
|Nov 27
|Just me
|1
|Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS
|Nov '16
|Jks2016
|1
|Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|weporkhics
|43
|This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|USA
|7
|jacob d. cote (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|Riley
|4
|Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|howdydoyou
|9
|fancy chinese food and the best (Mar '09)
|Jun '16
|Wowwie
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC