George Pyle: Bears Ears is not the end of the world as we know it, so we should feel fine
Newspaper editors, like football coaches and people who have played The Doctor , are forever in the shadow of those who came before them. One of the tall trees whose memory stood over me when I was the editor, and then editorial page editor, of the newspaper in Salina, Kansas, was Whitley Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salina Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jan 3
|Musikologist
|14
|Park in the road
|Nov '16
|Just me
|1
|Salina Kansas SLUMLORDS
|Nov '16
|Jks2016
|1
|Longtime Lindsborg physician fired (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|weporkhics
|43
|This tornado destroyed the Sundowner East Trail... (Nov '08)
|Sep '16
|USA
|7
|jacob d. cote (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|Riley
|4
|Higher Praise Church Leadership affairs (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|howdydoyou
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC