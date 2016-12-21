Lori Heimer family presents check for her reward fund

Two days before Thanksgiving, a holiday Lori J. Heimer loved to spend with family, her husband and four daughters made a significant contribution to a reward fund established after her murder. Ronald Heimer and daughters Genell Heimer, Joni Alexander, Katie Eberle and Lynnsey Heimer presented a check Tuesday for $28,000 to the Lori J. Heimer Reward Fund through Salina/ Saline County Crimestoppers.

