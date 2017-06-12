Must See Must Do: Bands in the Backyard, a hula fest and Starlight Spectacular
Music to kids' ears, "Babar the Little Elephant" performed by the Colorado College Summer Music Festival Orchestra as the annual children's concert. It's Babar time from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave. Free but tickets required, reserve at Worner Desk on campus, 389-6607.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Salida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saguache woman's difficult life came to tragic end (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Dena Davenport
|14
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise
|1
|diversity in salida? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|dnola
|1
|Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15)
|May '15
|Salida girl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC