Must See Must Do: Bands in the Backya...

Must See Must Do: Bands in the Backyard, a hula fest and Starlight Spectacular

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The Gazette

Music to kids' ears, "Babar the Little Elephant" performed by the Colorado College Summer Music Festival Orchestra as the annual children's concert. It's Babar time from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave. Free but tickets required, reserve at Worner Desk on campus, 389-6607.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saguache woman's difficult life came to tragic end (Dec '08) Mar '17 Dena Davenport 14
Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14) Aug '16 Concerned in Colo... 12
Horse riding (May '16) May '16 Wanting to trail ... 1
Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15) May '16 SpiritualAbuseSan... 2
News 10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Elise 1
diversity in salida? (Aug '15) Aug '15 dnola 1
Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15) May '15 Salida girl 1
See all Salida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salida Forum Now

Salida Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salida Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Salida, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,950 • Total comments across all topics: 281,821,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC