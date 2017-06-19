Kethley works featured at Greeley, Cheyenne

Local Buena Vista artist Paul Kethley will have new works for exhibition and sale at two Western invitational shows beginning with the Stampede Western Invitational in Greeley June 22-July 4 and the Cheyenne Frontier Days Western Art Show and Sale July 20-30. Kethley's work includes western landscape, wildlife and figurative subjects created in oil on canvas.

