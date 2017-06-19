Kethley works featured at Greeley, Cheyenne
Local Buena Vista artist Paul Kethley will have new works for exhibition and sale at two Western invitational shows beginning with the Stampede Western Invitational in Greeley June 22-July 4 and the Cheyenne Frontier Days Western Art Show and Sale July 20-30. Kethley's work includes western landscape, wildlife and figurative subjects created in oil on canvas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Salida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saguache woman's difficult life came to tragic end (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Dena Davenport
|14
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise
|1
|diversity in salida? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|dnola
|1
|Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15)
|May '15
|Salida girl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC