GARNA hosts Headwaters Institute June 9 in Salida
Greater Arkansas River Nature Association announced Tuesday the 19th Annual Headwaters Institute for first-year river guides and the public. The workshop is set for June 9 and is presented by the Arkansas River Outfitters Association, GARNA and the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
