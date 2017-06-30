Dr. David and Peg Arnett enter HRRMC Hall of Fame
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation announced that Dr. David and Peg Arnett will be formally inducted into the HRRMC Hall of Fame at the Jewel Ball, the Foundation's annual fundraising gala, on Sept. 30 at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
